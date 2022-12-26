Rapture Fighting With God

Fighting God is not a fair fight but we keep trying. Healthy or not? You be the judge of this video. The Lord is coming soon and are we ready? It is time to get ready more than ever.

Salvation Prayer:



I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.

