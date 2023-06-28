Brighteon Broadcast News, June 28, 2023 - Latest global intelligence update feat. Jeffrey Prather

0:00 Intro

2:50 Robert F. Kennedy Jr

6:46 The Future of Money

18:49 is PREGNANCY merely a state of mind, or is it a real thing?

37:59 Interview with Jeffrey Prather





- RFK, Jr. has angered all the large corporate donors and needs OUR help

- WEF is going after crypto, and PRIVACY coins will be the solution

- New show Decentralize.TV launches today

- Like TRANS, is PREGNANCY merely a state of mind, or is it a real, testable thing?

- New laws will allow MEN to declare they are pregnant to get more time off work

- Full interview with Jeffrey Prather, intelligence officer and analyst

- Covers China, Taiwan, Ukraine, Russia, domestic civil war and why WE THE PEOPLE WIN in the end





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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