This is genocide with John O’Looney

CHD, October15, 2022
Funeral Director John O’Looney has seen it all — he is no stranger to dead bodies. But something has changed, to the scale of mass-vaccination. Joining “Good Morning CHD” as today’s guest, John exposes the deep, dark occurrences that seem to be happening in mortuaries across the country. What does this unprecedented development mean for the world and our personal lives? Tune in to find out!
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd/WmCIguPXxA
