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Lord Sumption: Covid travel prison threat is 'irresponsible rhetoric' | 10-Feb-21
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40 views • February 14, 2021
https://youtu.be/EKaV2etj9YM
Speaking with talkRADIO's Ian Collins, the former Supreme Court justice said: “The courts will be very reluctant, except perhaps in the case of repeat offenders, to impose prison sentences at all. I can’t believe the government is using the criminal law system as a platform for irresponsible rhetoric.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the policy, along with strict quarantine measures for international arrivals, to stop coronavirus variants entering the UK.
Speaking with talkRADIO's Ian Collins, the former Supreme Court justice said: “The courts will be very reluctant, except perhaps in the case of repeat offenders, to impose prison sentences at all. I can’t believe the government is using the criminal law system as a platform for irresponsible rhetoric.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the policy, along with strict quarantine measures for international arrivals, to stop coronavirus variants entering the UK.
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