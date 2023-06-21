VAXX pushing cretin junk-food-aholic refuses to debate RFK Jr

Joe Rogan grills Dr. Peter Whoretez for exclusively promoting vaccines
while disregarding exercise, vitamins, and a healthy diet:
"There's a large body of data that connects poor diet to a host of diseases... You don't think vitamins are needed while you eat junk food?"
https://twitter.com/joerogan/status/1670290308645486592
###
"Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true
@annamerlan
just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense"
https://twitter.com/PeterHotez/status/1670040001751445504
###
"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit."
https://twitter.com/joerogan/status/1670196590928068609
