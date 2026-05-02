The End of Cheap Food

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The era of cheap, abundant food is ending fast and prices for everything from ground beef to food staples are about to skyrocket. Fertilizer costs have doubled, historic droughts are hitting key growing regions and a strong El Nino is growing into summer.
🥫 72 Hour Kit Emergency Food Kit https://rebrand.ly/foodsupply
🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds https://rebrand.ly/seedcollection
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