EPOCH TV | US Government Has Blackmail Database on Citizens; Pentagon Crawls Social Media for Critical Speech

US Government Has Blackmail Database on Citizens; Pentagon Crawls Social Media for Critical Speech
The U.S. government has been bypassing fourth amendment protections on surveilling Americans by purchasing the data from private companies. The workaround is raising legal concerns, and allegations that the database could be used for blackmail.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon has a program to crawl social media websites for alleged disinformation. Yet this has also come with threats to free speech and free expression.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
