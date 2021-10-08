Dr. Bryan Ardis: Anthony Fauci is the Greatest Serial Killer in American History

Dr. Bryan Ardis joins Laura-Lynn Thompson for 70 minutes to discuss the deadly hospital COVID protocols created by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the treatments that actually work.In this segment Dr. Ardis also talks about how Fauci murdered 11 million people back in the 80's by pushing the drug AZT for the treatment of AIDS. Near the end Dr. Ardis briefly talks about the causes, treatments, and cures for Lupus and Rosacea. The full information packed show is linked below. Don't let the doctors lie to you! Print off this chart which proves that Ivermectin is approved by the NIH for the treatment of COVID in humans: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/



Full Laura-Lynn Live show with interview of Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/HospitalProtocols:1

The Dr. Ardis Show: https://thedrardisshow.com/



