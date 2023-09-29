Create New Account
SN1307: Lawlessness Spreading, Lethal Links & Normalizing Instability
Factions Of Freedom
Published 18 hours ago

[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2023/09/28/lawlessness-spreading-lethal-links-normalizing-instability]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2023/09/29/sn1307-lawlessness-spreading-lethal-links-normalizing-instability/]


At a certain level, all of the unrest and destabilization is becoming normal, and that’s a sad fact of our current reality. When you look at the numerous assaults on what we thought “normal” was, and the things that are being inverted, it’s almost disturbing to see how quickly we’ve fallen. This controlled chaos is all done by design though, with nefarious outcomes in mind.


Tightening the grip of influence is what this has always been about; Do our controlling elite have the ability to openly and privately exterminate us? Are we so far gone that we’ll never be the wiser? What happens when we’ve stepped through the point of no return? The only way we’ll know is by going through everything.


This episode isn’t as erratic as previous transmissions. In fact, I’d argue that it’s a typical show. The controlling elite have already telegraphed their major play, what we’re experiencing right now is everything that leads up to their end game.


