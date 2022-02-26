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DAVID THE GOOD: SURVIVAL GARDENING - WITHOUT A SUPPLY CHAIN! (PART TWO)
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131 views • February 26, 2022
Part two of the MEGA interview, as Christian welcomes David the Good to the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss all things survival gardening: how to garden without a supply chain, integrating animals into your homestead, pushing the zone (aka "Ice Age Farming!"), and a deep dive into how David is developing a "Grocery Row Gardening" approach. This is a ridiculously fun conversation and you will not just enjoy it, but learn a few things as well. Let's get our hands dirty!
This one-hour special is PART TWO of the MEGA interview with @The Survival Gardening Channel with David The Good ! Part ONE is here:
https://iceagefarmer.com/dtg
This one-hour special is PART TWO of the MEGA interview with @The Survival Gardening Channel with David The Good ! Part ONE is here:
https://iceagefarmer.com/dtg
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