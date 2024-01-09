Dr Jordan Peterson blasts ‘nefarious’ Democrat plan to ‘blacken’ Donald Trump’s name

Psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has lashed the Democrats for their “nefarious” plan to blacken Donald Trump’s name in the leadup to the presidential election. Dr Peterson sat down with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan to discuss the upcoming US election, the Israel-Hamas war and political activism in the entertainment world. The public intellectual expressed concern that the “lies” generated by the Democrats have made Mr Trump a “worse man” in his public-facing image than he might otherwise have been. “I can't help but see in that also a kind of nefarious, underhanded plan,” he said. “If you can't defeat your opponent fair and square on the field of vision or compassion, then you can do everything you can to back them into a corner and provoke them into doing something reprehensible so that you can blacken their name.”

