FREEDOM RALLY 30 APR 2022 GeorgeGodley*com vlog*com London UK unedited 480p

PIERS CORBYN SPEECH:

2h4m11 OK. People around the country think oh it’s all over, you know, there’s not so much masking, but underneath there’s other things going on. But let’s be clear. What’s happened now is the new world tyranny have succeeded in phase one. Phase One was to get massive compliance to belief in a virus. So now they’re moving to phase 2 to have enforced jabbing of the world that is what they want. That is what they want. They have a 100 day jab program. Whereby they are going to claim there is a new virus and produce a jab ready in 100 days & force it upon people. They’re having a world treaty for the world health organization to do that. This is totally against human rights. So it’s not surprising that it goes exactly with the government repealing or renewing the Human Rights Act, The point of their changes is not to give you more human rights, it’s to take your rights away! So we have to oppose those things absolutely. & understand whats going on. Really there’s five legs to the new world order. They have the virus con. They have the climate con. Making people believe that climate’s changing due to you driving your car. They have the physical attack on you through the jab. They have the physical attack on you through the 5g which does cause harm & gives covid like symptoms. The point of 5G is not that, it is to communicate & control through the 5th leg of the new world order, its a 5 legged animal I suppose or perhaps the 5th is the tail, right, the tail is the DIGITAL ID. [CHINA TYRANNY} THE CASHLESS SOCIETY. & they need 5g everywhere for that, & the 5g will also control farming. They want 5g everywhere so that all animals & people in the country are checked [chipped?] & controlled. & Debbie is completely right, if we stop them from doing the cashless society they will not be able to impose all of this stuff. Any one of those legs can be broken & we can win. Now we have to attack all the legs, I think that is the best way to do it. 2h06 And I think right now we should also address the issue of the Ukraine, because you might have noticed that the Ukraine.. well, you might have noticed that the Ukraine blue and yellow flags turned up basically on the day that the covid restrictions were lifted on the 22nd in February this year. Which was exactly 8 years since the real war there began on the 22nd February 2014, when Zelenskyy was installed in a coup. So the Russians had to do what they did. Because I’m not saying they’re doing everything right or anybody in the world is right but it was inevitable that would happen because as NATO troops and countries are putting arms into the Ukraine & threatening Russia the Russians will respond & that is whats happening. But let’s understand that Ukraine is not just a little country, a little free, whatever. It was a coup which put Zelenskyy there, & they are in the lead on imposing digital id apps. For 6 year olds. They had a big conference about that in the winter. So that is what the Ukraine is about & it is important that people understand both sides of the issue. Theres an official UN report about war crimes committed not by the Russians but by the Ukrainian government. 2h8 which was recently presented to the Ukrainian embassy, and you can find it online various places, including my own PiersCorbyn one word on Facebook. How long will it be there I don’t know. But we downloaded it & It Is available, you know? Well, we have the hard copy. So look out for that. But please understand that the Ukraine issue is a diversion from the things they’re doing behind the scenes like bringing forward the jab program but it’s also an actual war itself where we have to understand what is going on. Now the important thing is that always to get the truth across to the public. So some of us are standing in these elections for the council. You can get leaflets about it. 2h9 continued..



TAGS covid, fraud, tyranny, new world order, w.h.o, pandemic treaty, plandemic, plandemic treaty, democide, genocide, crimes against humanity, protest