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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 6: The Anti-Christ & The Coming One World Singularity
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100 views • September 16, 2020
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 6: The Anti-Christ & The Coming One World Singularity
This video was originally produced and published in September, 2020. In this episode, Doug intersperses video clips from researcher Anthony Patch with thoughts of his own about when the revealing of the biblical antichrist will more than likely occur - during 2021 - because the world stage is clearly being set for him now. Doug also talks about the importance of the year 1947 (he had brought that up in Part 5) as well as the concept of Hollow Earth versus Flat Earth and asks the question, who is the King of the World and did Admiral Byrd meet him in 1947 on a trip to inner earth? Finally, Doug does some deep analysis on what he felt the Lord gave him about the coming antichrist in 2021 revealed in, of all things, a professional hockey game nine full months earlier. In order to make sense of it all, we suggest simply watching it and most definitely take it to the Lord in prayer.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"From The Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/From%20the%20Rooftop.pdf
Fourth Watch Films' "Hollow Earth Chronicles" - http://www.fourthwatchfilms.com
"Cascadia - The Big One" (VOD) - https://www.gensix.com/store/cascadia-the-big-one-vod/
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
This video was originally produced and published in September, 2020. In this episode, Doug intersperses video clips from researcher Anthony Patch with thoughts of his own about when the revealing of the biblical antichrist will more than likely occur - during 2021 - because the world stage is clearly being set for him now. Doug also talks about the importance of the year 1947 (he had brought that up in Part 5) as well as the concept of Hollow Earth versus Flat Earth and asks the question, who is the King of the World and did Admiral Byrd meet him in 1947 on a trip to inner earth? Finally, Doug does some deep analysis on what he felt the Lord gave him about the coming antichrist in 2021 revealed in, of all things, a professional hockey game nine full months earlier. In order to make sense of it all, we suggest simply watching it and most definitely take it to the Lord in prayer.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"From The Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/From%20the%20Rooftop.pdf
Fourth Watch Films' "Hollow Earth Chronicles" - http://www.fourthwatchfilms.com
"Cascadia - The Big One" (VOD) - https://www.gensix.com/store/cascadia-the-big-one-vod/
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
Keywords
biblegodjesusanthony patchisraelthe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationone world governmentantichristhollow earth2028 endend times propheciesfuel projectgabriel erbpeace treatyreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelationthe singularityquantum computersend times datesluciferasequantum dots
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