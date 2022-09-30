The Taproot Of The Tree Of Death

Bowne Report





We are all shocked at the revelations that have become common knowledge at an accelerated pace. Yes... the globalist New World Order is upon us. Yes..its agents of doom are known. But at the taproot of the horror we are inevitable to face is pure evil. Evil must be destroyed and wiped from the face of the Earth. Evil that authors the policies intended on destroying and enslaving humanity.





Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense to keep him in the fight! Don't let the NWO be successful with their latest weapon against Free Speech!