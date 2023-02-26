NATURAL IMMUNITY TO COVID PROVEN SUPERIOR TO VACCINE IMMUNITY | Del Bigtree

The Highwire with Del Bigtree: Studies on Natural Immunity
As masks, lockdowns, and COVID shots are being seen for how truly ineffective they each were, it’s natural immunity’s turn to be recognized after years of censorship. As legacy media races to act like they are breaking a new story, many know all along the power of natural immunity.
#NaturalImmunity
POSTED: February 24, 2023
