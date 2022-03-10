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She's has a Demean in her
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131 views • March 10, 2022
She's has a Demean in her, Put her in Getmo with the rest of the Demeanrats Pedophiles>Florida Rep Maria Salazar says she supports a No Fly Zone in Ukraine even though she doesn’t “know what it would mean” before adding “freedom is not free”
When asked if the US should shoot down Russian planes she says “of course!”
SHARE (https://t.me/SGTNewsNetwork) this far
When asked if the US should shoot down Russian planes she says “of course!”
SHARE (https://t.me/SGTNewsNetwork) this far
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