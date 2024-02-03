Staying out of the enemy’s traps

Jan 16, 2024 Rick’s Alone Time with God: I love you with an overwhelming everlasting love. It grieves my heart when I don’t get time from you. Why? Because I know you will make the wrong decision and run into the enemy’s traps. Please understand that I have plans to help you, prosper you, and not to harm you. But I cannot help you if you do not listen to me. You can’t listen to me if you are not spending time with me. #EverlastingLife #EnemysTraps #GodsPlansforYou #SpendTimewithGod
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.