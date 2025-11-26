BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Senator Mark Kelly Faces Possible Court-Martial for Urging Troops to Defy President Trump
Senator Mark Kelly Faces Possible Court-Martial for Urging Troops to Defy President Trump

The Department of War has launched a formal review that could recall Retired Navy Captain and Senator Mark Kelly to active duty for court-martial after he publicly urged U.S. troops to ignore orders from President Trump. The department emphasized that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ and that actions undermining loyalty or discipline in the Armed Forces violate federal law, including 18 U.S.C. § 2387. Officials stressed that orders from the Commander-in-Chief are presumed lawful, and personal ideology is no excuse for disobedience. A recall for prosecution or administrative punishment is now on the table, with further comment restricted to protect the integrity of the process.

