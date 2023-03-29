Michael Shellenberger Reveals Just a Fraction of Big Tech's Assault on the First Amendment





Here are events that actually happened:

• Twitter suspended a woman for saying, "women aren't men."





• Facebook censored accurate information about COVID vaccine side effects.





• Twitter censored a Harvard professor of epidemiology for expressing his opinion that children did not need the COVID vaccine.





• Facebook censored speculation that the Coronavirus came from a lab.





•Facebook censored a journalist for saying accurately that natural disasters were getting better, not worse.





• Twitter permanently suspended a sitting president of the United States, even though Twitter censors themselves had decided he had not violated its terms of service.





