Michael Shellenberger Reveals Just a Fraction of Big Tech's Assault on the First Amendment
Here are events that actually happened:
• Twitter suspended a woman for saying, "women aren't men."
• Facebook censored accurate information about COVID vaccine side effects.
• Twitter censored a Harvard professor of epidemiology for expressing his opinion that children did not need the COVID vaccine.
• Facebook censored speculation that the Coronavirus came from a lab.
•Facebook censored a journalist for saying accurately that natural disasters were getting better, not worse.
• Twitter permanently suspended a sitting president of the United States, even though Twitter censors themselves had decided he had not violated its terms of service.
Watch Live: https://bit.ly/3-28-23-Hearing
Read my articles: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
Gain access to exclusive video content at Epoch TV: https://bit.ly/Epoch-TV
https://rumble.com/v2f76r2-michael-shellenberger-reveals-just-of-fraction-of-big-techs-assault-on-the-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.