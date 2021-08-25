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Dr. Sean Brooks to Ohio School Board - "The Vax Will Cause Your Death" - 081621
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91 views • August 25, 2021
For those that haven't seen this video yet, you should. I am showing it again.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video may have an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions.
This site is supposed to have the transcript of Dr. Sean Brooks, but I couldn't find it. There is other good info. http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video may have an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions.
This site is supposed to have the transcript of Dr. Sean Brooks, but I couldn't find it. There is other good info. http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/
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