Professor Angus Dalgleish on the Rise in Uncontrollable Cancers After the Boosters
Professor Angus Dalgleish on the Rise in Uncontrollable Cancers After the Boosters

“I’m like the canary in the coal mine.  I am seeing harm and we must stop, stop now.”

COVID Vaccines - The Devastating Health Crisis in the Channel Islands & Around the World [Webinar] Part 2

