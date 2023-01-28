Global Alert News - #390 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 28, 2023. Dane covers Siberian methane craters, engineered weather whiplash scheduled for the week ahead in the U.S. Also, sky filth exacerbating microbial, insect and tree die-offs, Canfield Oceans started, government official policy: "ignore what [they] are spraying in the atmosphere".
