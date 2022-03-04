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Pres. Vladimir Putin | “Empire of Lies” Speech - February 24, 2022
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48 views • March 04, 2022
Announcement of Special Military Operation aka Empire of Lies Speech
Vladimir Putin - “Empire of Lies” Speech - Full - February 24, 2022
Transcript: https://jamesfetzer.org/2022/03/president-vladimir-putin-empire-of-lies-speech-february-24-2022/ - https://archive.ph/UV43y -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6YeIM85SJg - Feb 25, 2022
Pres. Vladimir Putin | “Empire of Lies” Speech - February 24, 2022
Pres. Vladimir Putin, Empire of Lies, Full Speech, February 24 2022
Vladimir Putin, Empire of Lies, Full Speech, February 24 2022
Vladimir Putin - “Empire of Lies” Speech - Full - February 24, 2022
Transcript: https://jamesfetzer.org/2022/03/president-vladimir-putin-empire-of-lies-speech-february-24-2022/ - https://archive.ph/UV43y -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6YeIM85SJg - Feb 25, 2022
Pres. Vladimir Putin | “Empire of Lies” Speech - February 24, 2022
Pres. Vladimir Putin, Empire of Lies, Full Speech, February 24 2022
Vladimir Putin, Empire of Lies, Full Speech, February 24 2022
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