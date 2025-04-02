TV STAR & ENTIRE FAMILY DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Husband Kevin Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer: 'It's Changed My Perspective on Life' The couple revealed the news together in an Instagram video, as they encouraged fans to share their own experiences with thyroid cancer April 1, 2025 09:30AM EDT

The Bachelorette alum, 40, was joined by her husband, 41, on Sunday, Jan. 26, as they revealed on Instagram that they recently found out that Kevin has papillary thyroid cancer, which they described as "very treatable."

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

March 16, 2021

Vaccinated! When I woke up this morning I had no idea this would happen. @kevinmanno and I called a pharmacy an hour and 20 mins outside of Nashville about a week ago because a friend of ours told us that when they went (to get a vaccine) the nurse said that they were having a hard time giving out their leftover doses at the end of the day. So the ended up in the trash. And lo and behold we got a call this morning saying two vaccines were available that would otherwise go to waste if we didn’t take them. So we made the hour and 20 minute drive to get vaccinated!￼￼ please call your local pharmacies and get on waitlist! There’s absolutely no reason for any COVID-19 vaccine to end up in the garbage.

feeling hopeful today and excited for life getting somewhat back to normal hopefully soon.

If you have any questions about it whatsoever feel free to ask in the comments below and I’ll answer what I can!

#covid_19 #covidvacccine #covid

