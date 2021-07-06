The Son of God has literally been around since the beginning. It was Jesus that walked with Adam, Enoch, Abraham and spoke to Moses from the burning bush. The laws given to Moses and Israel were the foundation for the second covenant and the basis of the New Testament Church which would encompass Jew and Gentile alike.

Jesus started the core of His earthly teaching on a mountain in Galilee. The first order of business was addressing proper attitudes and setting a standard that was revolutionary and went beyond anything previously seen on earth. Jesus wanted His disciples to be simple minded and constantly aware of their sin nature.

People are often pushy, demanding and take from the weak, but Jesus wanted His people to be meek and lowly. The worldly people are always striving for money, goods, and power, yet Jesus wanted His people to be hungry for God and to do His will. Secular people want revenge when they are wronged but Jesus wants His people to be merciful and forgiving. Jesus wants us to live a holy life and to bring peace with us wherever we go. How does your life measure up to these standards?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1706.pdf

THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 3: The Eight Beatitudes

RLJ-1706 -- JUNE 2, 2019

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