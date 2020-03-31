2020 VIRUS OUTBREAK 03| WE DON'T LIKE BEING LIED TO - 01 | MORE STATS FROM A SWISS DOCTOR | ADRIAN

This video was removed from YouTube for contravening community guideline at 2350 hours on 30 March 2020. At the time it has about 420,000 views, 800 comments and 2900-+ thumbs up, around 350 thumbs down.Further views and information about the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered. The more digging I have done the worse this looks and smells. The virus is far less deadly than we are being led to believe so this is being used as a covert cover for something more sinister.I'm certain we are being lied too and hoodwinked as we march peacefully and quietly into Medical martial Law and have many civil liberties taken away for no good reason other than a power grab.Once your freedoms are taken it could prove hard to recover them.The article I was reading from:Interesting article from Dr Thomas Cowan:UK gov page:Also this:A surprising article in the Mail online:Dr John Lee:This contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:Are viruses alive?Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses---What I would be doing for treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well. Keep your immune system and elimination pathways in good shape.My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube: