Whose Image Do You Bear? - Exodus 20:1-7

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We will also contemplate:
- Sacred Space
- Special Effects writ large by Yahweh himself
- The Law is frightening
- Where does the title "The Ten Commandments" come from?
- How many commandments are there?
- Why were there two tablets of the Law?
- Are children punished for the sins of their fathers?
- God's Love is GREATER than his Punishment
- God's Gospel predominates
We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.
Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI
You can find our channel with all our videos at
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/
GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ
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