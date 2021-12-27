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Cannabis Track & Tracing in Washington State Breaks Again
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169 views • December 27, 2021
Washington state rolled out its own cannabis seed-to-sale traceability system after having relied on the private sector for years, but so far, the government-run platform’s debut this month has been less than smooth.
Business owners say the new system is riddled with bugs and glitches, costing companies thousands of dollars in lost time and extra employee hours to comply – all when the industry is gearing up for the Christmas shopping rush.
Some processors have stopped shipping products entirely because their third-party software isn’t working. Everything takes longer, there are more mistakes, processes have to be repeated, we’re all stuck waiting for the LCB system to get online.
They will patch it and fix it, and eventually we’ll have something that works.
Episode 851 The #TalkingHedge discusses MJBizDaily’s article with Jerry Tindall, CEO/Founder at Soro Software…
https://youtu.be/EShH2fTsjWM
Business owners say the new system is riddled with bugs and glitches, costing companies thousands of dollars in lost time and extra employee hours to comply – all when the industry is gearing up for the Christmas shopping rush.
Some processors have stopped shipping products entirely because their third-party software isn’t working. Everything takes longer, there are more mistakes, processes have to be repeated, we’re all stuck waiting for the LCB system to get online.
They will patch it and fix it, and eventually we’ll have something that works.
Episode 851 The #TalkingHedge discusses MJBizDaily’s article with Jerry Tindall, CEO/Founder at Soro Software…
https://youtu.be/EShH2fTsjWM
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