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MATT HANCOCK DOES NOT RULE OUT SECOND NATIONAL LOCKDOWN
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45 views • September 19, 2020
Posted on YT by talkRADIO on 18 Sep, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEqm0ldWf-8
The description below was posted on YT by talkRADIO in support of this video:
Matt Hancock has said he thinks the government is “doing a good job” in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, as he reserved the right to put the country into a second lockdown amid rising cases.
Speaking with talkRADIO’s Julia, he said: “It is a very serious moment, the virus is clearly accelerating…national action is a last line of defence.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEqm0ldWf-8
The description below was posted on YT by talkRADIO in support of this video:
Matt Hancock has said he thinks the government is “doing a good job” in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, as he reserved the right to put the country into a second lockdown amid rising cases.
Speaking with talkRADIO’s Julia, he said: “It is a very serious moment, the virus is clearly accelerating…national action is a last line of defence.”
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