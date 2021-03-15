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Maskless Dad Is Tackled - Toddler Screams In Terror
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51 views • March 15, 2021
Looks like the Czech Republic has reverted to Soviet-style control and tactics. In the Czech Police State, cops can tackle innocent fathers walking with their kids and arrest them for not wearing a mask! This has got to change folks. Say NO to THE MASK OF THE BEAST!
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