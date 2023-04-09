Paul Cattermole, singer with S Club 7, dies aged 46

What could it be causing all these premature deaths eh? Climate Change, long covid? Total mystery 🤔💉:

Introduction:



In case you haven’t noticed, a string of minor league celebrities have died unexpectedly in recent weeks. Beyond the fact that they were all relatively young, what makes them notable is that no cause of death was given.

Paul Cattermole, singer for S Club 7, appears to be the latest having died at the youthful age of 46.

Other than police announcing that there were ‘no suspicious circumstances’, like the others, no cause of death was given.

Peter Cattermole’s death is the latest in a host of unexplained deaths. Even the BBC is now reporting the surge in sudden unexplained deaths.

The number of unexplained deaths is now at its highest in 50 years. All of which raises the question that no one in the mainstream media has yet to ask:

Were they vaccinated and did this contribute to their deaths?

Right now no one in the MSM is saying but it looks like sudden unexplained deaths are becoming a regular phenomenon.

~The Truthseeker

Mirrored - Sky News Australia

