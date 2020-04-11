Dr. Tedros Adhanom & the WHO – How A Diabolical Marxist Tyrant Put the World Under House Arrest

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#WHO #Gates #Tedros
If we had to identify one man who is responsible for the shocking and disruptive public health policies that have recently been forced upon us, Dr. Tedros Adhanom may be that man. How has a petty tyrant risen to the level Tedros has, enabling him to use junk science and a global social engineering operation to sow fear in the hearts and minds of nearly every man, woman and child on earth. Journalist John Martin joins me to detail the shocking and appalling past of WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom.
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