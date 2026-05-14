Lack of Transparency in Data Center Development, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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As hyperscale data centers spread across rural communities, critics warn about secrecy surrounding their development. Environmental studies, water usage, land acquisitions, and corporate partnerships are often hidden behind shell companies and NDAs. Communities are demanding answers about heat pollution, ecosystem disruption, and long-term climate effects as AI infrastructure rapidly expands around them.
#DataCenters #AI #Environment #Transparency #BigTech #ClimateImpact #Technology #Infrastructure
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