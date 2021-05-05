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Stan Gotshall - Telling the Stories of Vaccine Injury
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40 views • May 05, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Stan Gotshall is joining us. Stan is a husband, father of six children, and lives with his family in rural Oregon. Stan has a PhD. in computer science and has 14 years of experience in various IT industries. Stan and his wife Kara started to question the conventional wisdom regarding vaccines and pharmaceuticals during an extended hospital stay and this led them down the road of understanding more about pharmaceuticals, vaccine injury, the history of vaccines, and nutrition. As Stan became more involved in the informed consent movement he discovered the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP). Stan believes that communicating how to submit VAERS reports and how to petition the NVICP are critical elements of informed consent prior to vaccination. To this end he has created the VAERS Analysts group on MeWe (https://mewe.com/join/vaersanalysts) formerly on Facebook, and the website www.vaccinedata.net to share insights, promote informed consent, and support those who have been vaccine injured. Stan closely monitors VAERS data, particularly as the Covid-19 crisis unfolds, and shares his discoveries.
Please welcome Stan Gotshall to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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Please welcome Stan Gotshall to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredDetox.com
(Gut And Body Detox, Heavy Metal Detox, Natural Minerals For All Ages)
❤️ You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ Become A Member At ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙌🙌🙌 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙌🙌🙌
https://www.patreon.com/tammycuthbertgarcia
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tammygarcia
https://www.subscribestar.com/tammycuthbertgarcia
🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️
https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
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