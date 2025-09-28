The Lord's Will | Cody McCarver | Lyrics

This is another wonderful song by Cody McCarver. I love his voice and how he writes about the Lord in his music. I pray everyone who listens and watches this video will appreciate these simple, basic and beautiful words of truth just as much.





The Lord’s Will

Written and Sung by Cody McCarver





Lyrics





If you want to hear God laugh

Tell Him your plans

You don’t write the script

You’re in His hands





And if the sun comes up in the mornin’

It’ll be by His grace

So when I bow my head tonight

Here’s what I’ll pray





If it’s the Lord’s will

Let it rain tomorrow

If it’s the Lord’s will

Let the sun shine





If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll be fine





My daddy died in prison

But I believe

That God answered my prayers

He set my daddy free





And even though He may not have answered

The way I hoped He would

I can still say thank you Lord

It’s understood





If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll rain tomorrow

If it’s the Lord’s will

The sun’s gonna shine





If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll be fine









Me and Grandpa

We used to talk under a shade tree

And he’d say

Lord willin’ I’ll live to plant a garden

In the spring





And he’d say

Lord willing the sun will get by

Cause if it ain’t the Lord’s will

It ain’t right





If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll rain tomorrow

If it’s the Lord’s will

The sun’s gonna shine





If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll be fine





If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll rain tomorrow

…It’ll rain Tomorrow…

If it’s the Lord’s will

Aw, the sun’s gonna shine

…The sun’s gonna shine…





If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

…Gonna follow you Lord…

If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll be fine





If it’s the Lord’s will

Oh, it’ll be fine





-----------





And this is the Father's will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day. (John 6:39)





And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day. (John 6:40)



