The Lord's Will | Cody McCarver | Lyrics

This is another wonderful song by Cody McCarver. I love his voice and how he writes about the Lord in his music. I pray everyone who listens and watches this video will appreciate these simple, basic and beautiful words of truth just as much.
Lyrics:
The Lord’s Will
Written and Sung by Cody McCarver
Lyrics
If you want to hear God laugh
Tell Him your plans
You don’t write the script
You’re in His hands
And if the sun comes up in the mornin’
It’ll be by His grace
So when I bow my head tonight
Here’s what I’ll pray
If it’s the Lord’s will
Let it rain tomorrow
If it’s the Lord’s will
Let the sun shine
If it’s the Lord’s will
I’m gonna follow
If it’s the Lord’s will
It’ll be fine
My daddy died in prison
But I believe
That God answered my prayers
He set my daddy free
And even though He may not have answered
The way I hoped He would
I can still say thank you Lord
It’s understood
If it’s the Lord’s will
It’ll rain tomorrow
If it’s the Lord’s will
The sun’s gonna shine
If it’s the Lord’s will
I’m gonna follow
If it’s the Lord’s will
It’ll be fine
Me and Grandpa
We used to talk under a shade tree
And he’d say
Lord willin’ I’ll live to plant a garden
In the spring
And he’d say
Lord willing the sun will get by
Cause if it ain’t the Lord’s will
It ain’t right
If it’s the Lord’s will
It’ll rain tomorrow
If it’s the Lord’s will
The sun’s gonna shine
If it’s the Lord’s will
I’m gonna follow
If it’s the Lord’s will
It’ll be fine
If it’s the Lord’s will
It’ll rain tomorrow
…It’ll rain Tomorrow…
If it’s the Lord’s will
Aw, the sun’s gonna shine
…The sun’s gonna shine…
If it’s the Lord’s will
I’m gonna follow
…Gonna follow you Lord…
If it’s the Lord’s will
It’ll be fine
If it’s the Lord’s will
Oh, it’ll be fine
-----------
And this is the Father's will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day. (John 6:39)
And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day. (John 6:40)