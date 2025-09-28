BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Lord's Will | Cody McCarver | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
7 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 3 days ago

This is another wonderful song by Cody McCarver. I love his voice and how he writes about the Lord in his music. I pray everyone who listens and watches this video will appreciate these simple, basic and beautiful words of truth just as much.


Lyrics:


The Lord’s Will 

Written and Sung by Cody McCarver


Lyrics


If you want to hear God laugh

Tell Him your plans

You don’t write the script

You’re in His hands


And if the sun comes up in the mornin’

It’ll be by His grace

So when I bow my head tonight

Here’s what I’ll pray


If it’s the Lord’s will

Let it rain tomorrow

If it’s the Lord’s will

Let the sun shine


If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

If it’s the Lord’s will 

It’ll be fine


My daddy died in prison

But I believe 

That God answered my prayers

He set my daddy free


And even though He may not have answered 

The way I hoped He would

I can still say thank you Lord

It’s understood


If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll rain tomorrow

If it’s the Lord’s will

The sun’s gonna shine


If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll be fine



Me and Grandpa

We used to talk under a shade tree

And he’d say 

Lord willin’ I’ll live to plant a garden

In the spring


And he’d say

Lord willing the sun will get by

Cause if it ain’t the Lord’s will

It ain’t right


If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll rain tomorrow

If it’s the Lord’s will

The sun’s gonna shine


If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll be fine


If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll rain tomorrow

…It’ll rain Tomorrow…

If it’s the Lord’s will

Aw, the sun’s gonna shine

…The sun’s gonna shine…


If it’s the Lord’s will

I’m gonna follow

…Gonna follow you Lord…

If it’s the Lord’s will

It’ll be fine


If it’s the Lord’s will

Oh, it’ll be fine


-----------


And this is the Father's will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day. (John 6:39)


And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day. (John 6:40)


Keywords
biblegodjesussalvationinspirationalfaithbeliefhymnsupliftingcountryencouragingnarrowwaywayfaringgalgospelmusicstraitgatethomasmac
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy