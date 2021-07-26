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Pandemic Vaccine Agenda Predicted By Dr. Rima Laibow 2009 Jesse Ventura's TV Show
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45 views • July 26, 2021
I do remember watching this program with Dr Laibow and hearing what she had to say. At the time, like many of us I don't believe took it seriously, but absorbed and let it go. I mean who would have thought back then, that something like that would or could actually happen? Here we are today living through what she predicted!!
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