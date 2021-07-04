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Best & Taylor *Flash* Intel (4/7/2021): Matrix Darkness & False Flags — BANNED BY YOUTUBE
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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370 views • April 08, 2021
1290 & Israel’s Messiah Appears? Russia Warns West, 4-11 Coming Near and More…

The world is going slowly insane as world leaders follow the long-established Script of the Protocols for WW3 and the aftermath rebuilding, known now as the GREAT RESET, aka NEW WORLD ORDER. Perhaps it is that God has another agenda. On April 4th, 2021 Resurrection Sunday, Israel appears to have introduced their Messiah, a most unusual event, total unique. Interesting that Israel would raise up a Torah expert who is 33 years old and so revered that even the elders were kissing his hand. Another sign as to how close to things we really are. Is this the revelation of antichrist long spoken of by Jewish rabbi? Russia rattles Ukraine’s cage with talks of possible tactical nukes and on and on it goes, but we do know where it ends – 4-11 through May 23rd should be interesting in this year of 2021 or 2-777, and more… —Stewart Best

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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.

No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."

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Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:

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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923

Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org

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Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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