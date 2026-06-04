"Against the backdrop of the events taking place around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, we forgot about the tragedy of Palestine" — Putin

More: Putin's key statements from the TASS-organized meeting with heads of global news agencies at SPIEF 2026:



Ukraine/war



- Controlling all of Donbass and reaching a deal are not mutually exclusive



- No need for a ceasefire to start negotiations — better to stop the war entirely than pause hostilities



- Russia controls 100% of LPR, 85%+ of DPR, 80% of Zaporozhye region — 2,440 sq km seized in recent months



- Ukrainian troop strength down 100,000; monthly losses at 40,000



- Russia wants to sign documents with a legitimate Kiev representative — "this is not a whim"; could be Zelensky or the Rada speaker depending on the document



- Even Ukrainian nationalists speak Russian at home — Ukraine is a Russian-speaking country



Oreshnik



- Not a single full combat use of Oreshnik against Ukraine yet



- The strike on Ukraine hit a "shed" to observe warhead cluster dispersal — data for future use



- Putin did not rule out future full-scale Oreshnik strikes on targets including urban areas



Energy/Nord Stream



- The remaining Nord Stream line needs only a button press — but requires a German government decision



- Could deliver 25-28 billion cubic meters per year; Gazprom's German partners want the gas but Brussels and Berlin have ordered them not to take it



- It wasn't "evil Russia" that stopped supplying Europe — Europe refused to buy, betting Russia would collapse



Geopolitics



- Russia never cut off dialogue with Europe; intelligence contacts continue



- Russia and China exploring new military-technical developments — unrelated to current events



- Russia's economy by PPP has overtaken all European countries and Japan, ranking 4th in the world



- One day EAEU and EU standards could converge into a single space from Lisbon to Vladivostok — not possible now



Domestic



- Constitution allows Putin to run in 2030 — but "far too early to talk about"; not thinking about it, problems to solve first