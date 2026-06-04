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"Against the backdrop of the events taking place around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, we forgot about the tragedy of Palestine" — Putin
More: Putin's key statements from the TASS-organized meeting with heads of global news agencies at SPIEF 2026:
Ukraine/war
- Controlling all of Donbass and reaching a deal are not mutually exclusive
- No need for a ceasefire to start negotiations — better to stop the war entirely than pause hostilities
- Russia controls 100% of LPR, 85%+ of DPR, 80% of Zaporozhye region — 2,440 sq km seized in recent months
- Ukrainian troop strength down 100,000; monthly losses at 40,000
- Russia wants to sign documents with a legitimate Kiev representative — "this is not a whim"; could be Zelensky or the Rada speaker depending on the document
- Even Ukrainian nationalists speak Russian at home — Ukraine is a Russian-speaking country
Oreshnik
- Not a single full combat use of Oreshnik against Ukraine yet
- The strike on Ukraine hit a "shed" to observe warhead cluster dispersal — data for future use
- Putin did not rule out future full-scale Oreshnik strikes on targets including urban areas
Energy/Nord Stream
- The remaining Nord Stream line needs only a button press — but requires a German government decision
- Could deliver 25-28 billion cubic meters per year; Gazprom's German partners want the gas but Brussels and Berlin have ordered them not to take it
- It wasn't "evil Russia" that stopped supplying Europe — Europe refused to buy, betting Russia would collapse
Geopolitics
- Russia never cut off dialogue with Europe; intelligence contacts continue
- Russia and China exploring new military-technical developments — unrelated to current events
- Russia's economy by PPP has overtaken all European countries and Japan, ranking 4th in the world
- One day EAEU and EU standards could converge into a single space from Lisbon to Vladivostok — not possible now
Domestic
- Constitution allows Putin to run in 2030 — but "far too early to talk about"; not thinking about it, problems to solve first