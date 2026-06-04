BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Against events around Iran & Strait of Hormuz - We forget about the tragedy of Palestine - Putin, clip 5
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • Today

"Against the backdrop of the events taking place around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, we forgot about the tragedy of Palestine" — Putin

More: Putin's key statements from the TASS-organized meeting with heads of global news agencies at SPIEF 2026:


Ukraine/war

- Controlling all of Donbass and reaching a deal are not mutually exclusive

- No need for a ceasefire to start negotiations — better to stop the war entirely than pause hostilities

- Russia controls 100% of LPR, 85%+ of DPR, 80% of Zaporozhye region — 2,440 sq km seized in recent months

- Ukrainian troop strength down 100,000; monthly losses at 40,000

- Russia wants to sign documents with a legitimate Kiev representative — "this is not a whim"; could be Zelensky or the Rada speaker depending on the document

- Even Ukrainian nationalists speak Russian at home — Ukraine is a Russian-speaking country

Oreshnik

- Not a single full combat use of Oreshnik against Ukraine yet

- The strike on Ukraine hit a "shed" to observe warhead cluster dispersal — data for future use

- Putin did not rule out future full-scale Oreshnik strikes on targets including urban areas

Energy/Nord Stream

- The remaining Nord Stream line needs only a button press — but requires a German government decision

- Could deliver 25-28 billion cubic meters per year; Gazprom's German partners want the gas but Brussels and Berlin have ordered them not to take it

- It wasn't "evil Russia" that stopped supplying Europe — Europe refused to buy, betting Russia would collapse

Geopolitics

- Russia never cut off dialogue with Europe; intelligence contacts continue

- Russia and China exploring new military-technical developments — unrelated to current events

- Russia's economy by PPP has overtaken all European countries and Japan, ranking 4th in the world

- One day EAEU and EU standards could converge into a single space from Lisbon to Vladivostok — not possible now

Domestic

- Constitution allows Putin to run in 2030 — but "far too early to talk about"; not thinking about it, problems to solve first

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Douglas Harrington
House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

Garrison Vance
MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

Ramon Tomey
Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Douglas Harrington
The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

Belle Carter
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy