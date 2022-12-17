Create New Account
Personal Development Demystified 📱 Apps vs Operating System
17 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 18 hours ago |

Your smartphone is a surprisingly accurate metaphor for personal development. You can do personal development either by installing apps or upgrading the operating system.Let's say your smartphone doesn't have many apps, well you won't be able to do much other than make calls and look at the clock right?

Let's say your smartphone has all the apps you desire but it's running an operating system from five years ago. You will frustratingly be able to see all these apps but not be able to fully utilize them because the OS runs so slowly.

How does this relate to our own personal transformation in theory and practice?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/life-hacks/26-personal-development-demystified

Keywords
healthmindsetpodcastappsbiohackingmodafinilpersonal growthpersonal developmentmasterysmartphoneoperating systemlimitless mindset

