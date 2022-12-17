Personal Development Demystified 📱 Apps vs Operating System

Your smartphone is a surprisingly accurate metaphor for personal development. You can do personal development either by installing apps or upgrading the operating system.Let's say your smartphone doesn't have many apps, well you won't be able to do much other than make calls and look at the clock right?

Let's say your smartphone has all the apps you desire but it's running an operating system from five years ago. You will frustratingly be able to see all these apps but not be able to fully utilize them because the OS runs so slowly.

How does this relate to our own personal transformation in theory and practice?





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/life-hacks/26-personal-development-demystified