Topic of the Week 9/19/2023: Wealthy CEO Tim Gurner Despises Working People
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 19 hours ago

Wealthy Tim Gurner , the head of his own company, The Gurner Group, of Australia, lets the world know just what he thinks of the construction workers, laborers, who do the hard work of actually developing his commercial properties and homes. He thumbs his nose at working people worldwide. 

Tim Gurner won't be able to spend any of his $600 million plus fortune in Hell 🔥

corporate greedworking classclassismwealthy ceohatred of workerstim gurner

