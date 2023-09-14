Russian artillery units bolstered with former Wagner fighters

The Russian army has intensified its advance on the front lines, but artillery remains the key for dominance on the battlefield. RT senior correspondent Murad Gazdiev reports from the positions of the 348th artillery regiment that was recently bolstered with former Wagner PMC fighters.
