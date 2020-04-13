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Be Happy and Be Ready For Worst case Scenario
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51 views • April 13, 2020
How do we deal with the persecution that comes with obeying Jesus? This video helps to deal with negatives things that are coming are our way when we take Jesus literally, and be happy with the consequences. We are trying to inspire people the practice of positive power of negative thinking.
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