Dr. Jane Ruby Show





October 14, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals the ugly truth about yet another major medical center, Vanderbilt University that deprived a woman from getting her pacemaker check up for not wearing a mask, even though the hospital no longer has a mask mandate! And an interview with American State National, Ann Vandersteel who calls for Americans to correct their indentured servitude status by reclaiming your freedom. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o0h64-live-7pm-medical-tyranny-is-slavery.html



