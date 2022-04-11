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A Human Tsunami Is About To Hit The World!
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140 views • April 11, 2022
Is this the beginning of a massive tsunami that's about to hit the corrupt business leaders and politicians worldwide?
Here's hoping.
The opening of this video also includes the opening theme to 'We The People'. We left that in because the entire clip marries in so appropriately with the subject matter.
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Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update - April 10, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Opening & Closing Theme Music:
'Feeling Free' by David_Renda
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
Here's hoping.
The opening of this video also includes the opening theme to 'We The People'. We left that in because the entire clip marries in so appropriately with the subject matter.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update - April 10, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Opening & Closing Theme Music:
'Feeling Free' by David_Renda
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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