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Babylonin portto ja Jerusalemin kolmas temppeli
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43 views • May 24, 2020
Sanhedrinin johtaja Hillel Weiss on sanonut, että Jerusalemin kolmas temppeli ei ole juutalaistemppeli, mutta siellä saa rukoilla Israelin Jumalaa, muslimien Allahia tai ketä tahansa jumaluutta. Jerusalemin temppeli ja kabbalismin shekinajumalatarusko ja palvonta. Herran Jeesuksen opetuslapset ovat Jumalan temppeli.
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