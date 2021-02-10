© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEBUNKED The Corona Canuck Connection 101
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • February 10, 2021
Ya really! Canada NEVER sent CV-19 to China in early 2019. But they did send Ebola and Nipa. I go over this very strange and co-incidental time period, from late 2018 to early 2020, in the strange world of the Chinese Canadian relationship.
FIRST ... Be sure to check Bill Maher https://youtu.be/ZMGWLLDSA3c
CREDITS
- Leader Speech Warriors - https://youtu.be/JH1vUJxn8gU ~ 20 seconds audio
-Scary Harry - https://youtu.be/AxrlQLxhO7I advert no revenue. I just like mine
$uicideBoy$ Bring out the dead [6 seconds :) ] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU5AbNuMPGB491GcqXuzwKw/featured
-Chinese Army getting ready to invade Taiwan - DUH-DA_DA DUH DUH,
the Chinese Army HELL MARCH
https://youtu.be/OHZIUdHm6b4
Ya just try that with the IRISH!
----
https://www.youtube.com/user/alexeykh/videos
https://youtu.be/Qad6bBbWYp4
Can You Dig It (Acid Remix)
April 24th 2010
Mark the 909 King - Can You Dig It!
Label: Sex Trax
Catalog#: ST-001
Format: Vinyl, 12"
Country: US
Released: 1994
Genre: Electronic
Style: House
VARIOUS KEY LINKS
EBOLA NEPA Delivery to CHINA;
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/canadian-scientist-sent-deadly-viruses-to-wuhan-lab-months-before-rcmp-asked-to-investigate-1.5609582?fbclid=IwAR0QO7tBqZYfNT3XsoLTEDkCYaKZzag4ZuTq4eMV4xjbOoVGbFjs5Hbxgu4
https://nationalpost.com/news/canadian-lab-immersed-in-rcmp-probe-sent-ebola-and-another-deadly-virus-to-china-health-agency?fbclid=IwAR2Ja0Q6IN1YlhHMFs6_qNDOL99Rv4dcrLbiQanhAMnZwXnGN2etLW2utKo
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6384060/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nipah_virus_infection
https://nationalpost.com/news/canadian-lab-immersed-in-rcmp-probe-sent-ebola-and-another-deadly-virus-to-china-health-agency?fbclid=IwAR0GNJ8voENy20qufAoRzdLpfMD4spSrtyd8VfmezhqSmLxwY0QEbp0saeo
BATS BATS WAIT NO BATS BATS?!?!
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-chinas-bat-woman-hunted-down-viruses-from-sars-to-the-new-coronavirus1/
https://www.livescience.com/covid-19-did-not-start-at-wuhan-wet-market.html
Got CRISPR? How about NANO? BOTH?
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/08/its-crispr-revolution-china-becomes-world-leader-genome-editing?fbclid=IwAR0BtiGJSwN2j9ihFhpZJG9M5LcOwOzuTdykAGUbc-IsAwrw0Eo5SKH8xj4
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanotechnology_in_warfare
https://www.american.edu/sis/centers/security-technology/the-applications-and-implications-of-nanotechnology.cfm
https://jamestown.org/program/chinas-military-biotech-frontier-crispr-military-civil-fusion-and-the-new-revolution-in-military-affairs/
COVID-20 EVEN 21 and/or 22?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/25/japan-reports-cases-coronavirus-variant-spreading-across-uk?fbclid=IwAR3CPOwyIYeXZvUvs-vi839P0-fWUwaLAVMyS1YLm6Oox_3fqcngXCXQ06o
WHOLE BUNCH OF WUHAN WOO WOO?
https://torontosun.com/news/national/warmington-canadas-covid-19-research-tied-to-wuhan-virus-lab
FIRST ... Be sure to check Bill Maher https://youtu.be/ZMGWLLDSA3c
CREDITS
- Leader Speech Warriors - https://youtu.be/JH1vUJxn8gU ~ 20 seconds audio
-Scary Harry - https://youtu.be/AxrlQLxhO7I advert no revenue. I just like mine
$uicideBoy$ Bring out the dead [6 seconds :) ] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU5AbNuMPGB491GcqXuzwKw/featured
-Chinese Army getting ready to invade Taiwan - DUH-DA_DA DUH DUH,
the Chinese Army HELL MARCH
https://youtu.be/OHZIUdHm6b4
Ya just try that with the IRISH!
----
https://www.youtube.com/user/alexeykh/videos
https://youtu.be/Qad6bBbWYp4
Can You Dig It (Acid Remix)
April 24th 2010
Mark the 909 King - Can You Dig It!
Label: Sex Trax
Catalog#: ST-001
Format: Vinyl, 12"
Country: US
Released: 1994
Genre: Electronic
Style: House
VARIOUS KEY LINKS
EBOLA NEPA Delivery to CHINA;
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/canadian-scientist-sent-deadly-viruses-to-wuhan-lab-months-before-rcmp-asked-to-investigate-1.5609582?fbclid=IwAR0QO7tBqZYfNT3XsoLTEDkCYaKZzag4ZuTq4eMV4xjbOoVGbFjs5Hbxgu4
https://nationalpost.com/news/canadian-lab-immersed-in-rcmp-probe-sent-ebola-and-another-deadly-virus-to-china-health-agency?fbclid=IwAR2Ja0Q6IN1YlhHMFs6_qNDOL99Rv4dcrLbiQanhAMnZwXnGN2etLW2utKo
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6384060/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nipah_virus_infection
https://nationalpost.com/news/canadian-lab-immersed-in-rcmp-probe-sent-ebola-and-another-deadly-virus-to-china-health-agency?fbclid=IwAR0GNJ8voENy20qufAoRzdLpfMD4spSrtyd8VfmezhqSmLxwY0QEbp0saeo
BATS BATS WAIT NO BATS BATS?!?!
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-chinas-bat-woman-hunted-down-viruses-from-sars-to-the-new-coronavirus1/
https://www.livescience.com/covid-19-did-not-start-at-wuhan-wet-market.html
Got CRISPR? How about NANO? BOTH?
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/08/its-crispr-revolution-china-becomes-world-leader-genome-editing?fbclid=IwAR0BtiGJSwN2j9ihFhpZJG9M5LcOwOzuTdykAGUbc-IsAwrw0Eo5SKH8xj4
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanotechnology_in_warfare
https://www.american.edu/sis/centers/security-technology/the-applications-and-implications-of-nanotechnology.cfm
https://jamestown.org/program/chinas-military-biotech-frontier-crispr-military-civil-fusion-and-the-new-revolution-in-military-affairs/
COVID-20 EVEN 21 and/or 22?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/25/japan-reports-cases-coronavirus-variant-spreading-across-uk?fbclid=IwAR3CPOwyIYeXZvUvs-vi839P0-fWUwaLAVMyS1YLm6Oox_3fqcngXCXQ06o
WHOLE BUNCH OF WUHAN WOO WOO?
https://torontosun.com/news/national/warmington-canadas-covid-19-research-tied-to-wuhan-virus-lab
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.