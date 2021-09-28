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What Does The Gematria Say About Richard M. Dolan
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20 views • September 28, 2021
Richard Michael Dolan is a major figure in the UFO Research community. He has written quite a few books, spoken at numerous conferences and appeared in numerous videos and documentaries. He contends that society is being prepared for Official Disclosure of UFOs and the Existence of Extraterrestrials and has even written a book about what will occur after that Disclosure. Tonight I talked about words and phrases that have numeric equivalence with Dolan's full name. The findings are interesting and some are somewhat disturbing.
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