Massive fires at Kuwait’s Mubarak Port, following a direct strike by Iranian missiles.

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Massive fires have erupted at Kuwait’s Mubarak Port, following a direct strike by Iranian missiles.
Adding, from a longer silent video that wouldn't upload:
Rambam Hospital in Haifa reports two Israeli soldiers in critical condition evacuated from the Lebanese front
Adding, from earlier this morning:
Israeli media: The Health Ministry announced the transfer of 261 Israelis to hospitals within 24 hours.