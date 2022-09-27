Euro Officials Allege Russia's Pipelines Were Sabotaged, Eat or Heat Dilemmas for Europeans, New Push to Divide Israel, USPS Spies on Citizens: Do's and Don'ts, Time to Hide Your Food!: 09.27.2022

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European officials allege Russia's energy pipelines into Europe were sabotaged
https://www.theblaze.com/news/european-officials-allege-russias-energy-pipelines-into-europe-were-sabotaged
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Eat Or Heat? Europeans Already Facing Previously Unthinkable Dilemmas
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5620
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Poking God in The Eye - New Push to Divide Israel And Create Palestinian State
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5618
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FOIA Reveals Postal Inspectors Monitored Conservative Protestors
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/foia-reveals-postal-service-monitored-conservative-protestors/
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Situation Update, Sep 27, 2022 - UN food chief warns of "Hell on Earth" from FAMINE - time to HIDE your food!
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/e31ac362-da0f-4f89-8459-4612f034c96c
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Read the full articles by subscribing
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
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Contact Terral: [email protected]