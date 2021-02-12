The Arcturians & Friends - 12/2/21

Which way will you shoot your arrows?”



Harnessing the power of the Dec 3/4 Eclipse, in the sign of the Sagittarian Archer, is critical right now. Make sure you shoot your arrows in the correct direction! We have the power to change our current state including the nonsensical prevalence of “Faucism.” Will you grasp that golden ring once and for all? This is your opportunity and the true advent of the Golden Age.



Joyce and Lane also enjoy another visit from Nikola Tesla, who promises to return for a discussion of Scalar Energy. Our friend, Nikola shares that he works with researchers and scientists who say “MAYBE IT IS POSSIBLE,” instead of those who accept boundaries, and much more. Go forth bravely, everyone. We are in a time of immense change. We have the power to choose freedom and humanity.



Episode 3: Arcturians and Friends “Which way will you shoot your arrows?”



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